The United States continues to provide essential humanitarian support for flood-affected communities in Rio Grande do Sul. Through USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the United States will provide an additional 260,000 reais for the acquisition and distribution of blankets, bedding, and water, sanitation, and hygiene items.in partnership with the NGO ADRA. This increases the total U.S. government support for Rio Grande do Sul to more than one million reais.

In addition, from May 16-17, the U.S. Embassy’s official aircraft participated in a two-day humanitarian mission to the state, carrying 500 kg of donations collected from its 500 Brazilian and U.S. citizen employees. The aircraft subsequently supported ongoing Brazilian Air Force relief distribution operations by transporting more than 2000kg of essential goods over nine flights from the Santa Maria Air Base to communities in Pelotas and Caxias do Sul.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), responsible for addressing disasters resulting from meteorological and geological events, and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), responsible for studying life-threatening natural hazards, have shared expertise and best practices with local authorities to support their disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

In addition to official U.S. government support, dozens of U.S. companies operating in Brazil have organized volunteers, raised funds, and provided critical equipment and services in support of local relief efforts.

Brazilian and U.S. citizen staff members at the U.S. Consulate General in Porto Alegre continue to work together in support of Brazilian relief efforts in Rio Grande do Sul and to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens. Visa services at the consulate remain suspended until at least June 7, 2024.

“These initiatives demonstrate the commitment from all parts of American society to support our partners in times of need,” said U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Elizabeth Frawley Bagley. “The coordinated efforts between the United States government, local NGOs, and private sector companies reflect a collective dedication to alleviating suffering and rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters in Rio Grande do Sul. The United States’ support for our gaucho friends will continue.”