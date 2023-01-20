Out-of-State Recovery Experts Arrive to California to Assist with Winter Storm Impacts

- Louisiana: 4 Public Assistance Specialists
- New Jersey: 1 Individual Assistance Specialist, 1 Public Assistance Specialist
- New York: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison, 1 Public Assistance Specialist
- Pennsylvania: 2 Hazard Mitigation Specialists
- Colorado: 1 Hazard Mitigation Specialist
- Ohio: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison
- Nevada: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison
- North Carolina: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison
In coordination with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), this assistance is thanks to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is a nationally recognized mutual-aid system that provides the foundation for states to request and send resources across their borders when impacted by a disaster. EMAC includes the participation of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
California has often received support from out-of-state resources to assist in response and recovery to wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and other natural and manmade disasters. Similarly, California also regularly offers support in response and recovery for disasters throughout the United States and internationally through EMAC requests.
For more information on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, follow this link.