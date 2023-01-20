43.9 F
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

Out-of-State Recovery Experts Arrive to California to Assist with Winter Storm Impacts

This assistance is thanks to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is a nationally recognized mutual-aid system.

By Homeland Security Today
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Department of Water Resources, and Merced County Fire Department survey damage to impacted businesses in northwest Merced that were flooded due to a levee over-topping along Bear Creek on Jan. 15, 2023. (DWR video/Twitter)
As Californians impacted by the atmospheric river system begin their road to recovery, states across the country are lending their support to California communities.
As of January 19, 2023, 14 total recovery experts from eight states are providing assistance:
  • Louisiana: 4 Public Assistance Specialists
  • New Jersey: 1 Individual Assistance Specialist, 1 Public Assistance Specialist
  • New York: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison, 1 Public Assistance Specialist
  • Pennsylvania: 2 Hazard Mitigation Specialists
  • Colorado: 1 Hazard Mitigation Specialist
  • Ohio: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison
  • Nevada: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison
  • North Carolina: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison

In coordination with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), this assistance is thanks to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is a nationally recognized mutual-aid system that provides the foundation for states to request and send resources across their borders when impacted by a disaster. EMAC includes the participation of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

California has often received support from out-of-state resources to assist in response and recovery to wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and other natural and manmade disasters. Similarly, California also regularly offers support in response and recovery for disasters throughout the United States and internationally through EMAC requests.

For more information on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, follow this link.

Read more at Cal OES

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

