Out-of-State Recovery Experts Arrive to California to Assist with Winter Storm Impacts

As Californians impacted by the atmospheric river system begin their road to recovery, states across the country are lending their support to California communities. As of January 19, 2023, 14 total recovery experts from eight states are providing assistance:

Louisiana: 4 Public Assistance Specialists

New Jersey: 1 Individual Assistance Specialist, 1 Public Assistance Specialist

New York: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison, 1 Public Assistance Specialist

Pennsylvania: 2 Hazard Mitigation Specialists

Colorado: 1 Hazard Mitigation Specialist

Ohio: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison

Nevada: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison

North Carolina: 1 Voluntary Agency Liaison

In coordination with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), this assistance is thanks to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is a nationally recognized mutual-aid system that provides the foundation for states to request and send resources across their borders when impacted by a disaster. EMAC includes the participation of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

California has often received support from out-of-state resources to assist in response and recovery to wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and other natural and manmade disasters. Similarly, California also regularly offers support in response and recovery for disasters throughout the United States and internationally through EMAC requests.

