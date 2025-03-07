35.9 F
Over $2 Million in FEMA Assistance for Kentucky Households

In one week, homeowners and renters in eleven Kentucky counties have been approved for more than $2 million from FEMA to help with recovery from the February floods, and additional assistance may be available for those who apply and meet eligibility requirements.

FEMA may be able to help eligible applicants with rental assistance, basic home repair costs and other disaster-caused needs.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties can apply for assistance.

The original announcement can be found here.

