To aid in wildfire preparedness, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has released a publicly accessible online database of wildfire mitigation plans. The new resource offers a centralized, searchable collection of more than 400 publicly available wildfire mitigation plans developed by 170 utilities across 19 U.S. states. These plans span from 2019 through 2028 and provide a broad overview of how utilities are preparing for wildfire risk.

The database is funded by the Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO) and is part of a larger research program focused on establishing credible industry metrics for assessing and mitigating wildfire risk.

The database, now live and available for public use, was built to support electric utilities, state governments, policymakers, and regulators in understanding and improving wildfire risk and resilience strategies. It comes at a time when wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe, posing increasing threats to power infrastructure, public safety, and taxpayer dollars.

Users can search by location, by year or range of years, and by utility or type.

The original announcement can be found here.