Fueled by ferocious Santa Ana winds and bone-dry conditions, the Palisades and Eaton wildfires erupted on January 7th and roared across the city and county of Los Angeles, killing 29 people and turning entire communities to ash. Amid the carnage, the fires revealed a grim truth: America’s public warning system—built to alert us to danger—fails in the moment of truth.

Local authorities, including the City of Los Angeles Emergency Management Department and the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, pushed out multiple emergency alerts during the incident. But questions about what information the people in the path of the fires received and when continue to loom large.

Many residents in Altadena said that they received no alerts at all, realizing they were in danger only after their homes were already burning. In some neighborhoods, evacuation messages arrived not on cell phones, but by bullhorn, shouted from car windows long after the flames had arrived.

The aftermath of every catastrophe includes a period of finger-pointing and this is happening now in Los Angeles. Questions about what the people in the path of the fires were told and when loom large. All of this is triggering a deeper examination into the failures and fragilities of public warning systems in California and across the nation.

In a crisis, the emergency manager’s job is to unite teams and communities around a shared reality—and a path forward. That includes one of the most vital responsibilities of all: warning people in harm’s way. These fires didn’t just expose a tactical failure—they revealed a deeper structural one. People didn’t get alerts because the system didn’t scale. When the threat grew too fast, the warning function faltered—not for lack of effort, but because the architecture itself was flawed. No one could surge in to help. No one could fill the gap.

Federal and state officials will often say that all disasters are local. This is based on the concept of home rule, meaning that municipal and township governments—nearly 36,000 of them at last count—bear the primary responsibility for disasters. So in terms of public warning, federal and state officials insist that “local government owns the job”. Although there is truth in the mantra, it has become a convenient excuse for inaction.

Most of the time, our fractured system muddles through. But in moments of true catastrophe—when threats escalate faster than any one agency can manage—it collapses. As it did on the morning of January 7th, when an urgent need arose to organize and activate a multitude of complex field operations: firefighting, fire prediction, evacuation planning and control and public notification. And since the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County owned their jobs, it was their responsibility to do all of these things; in extremis, with lives on the line, information incomplete, and conditions changing by the minute

In that moment of truth, those local emergency managers faced the hardest job in the world. As late morning turned into night, it was not enough for them to do a lot of things very quickly, they were forced to try and do everything all at once. The weaknesses of our current approach are thus laid bare, as are the results: fear and confusion and people getting hurt, either through exposure to fire or the chaos of the evacuation. While those local officials scrambled to get resources to the scene, predict the future of a fast-moving wildfire and simultaneously control a complex evacuation, federal and state officials should have been doing more.

Our public warning system is failing the people it serves.

The U.S. uses a patchwork of systems to issue public alerts. The FEMA-managed Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) includes Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) sent to mobile devices, Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages on TV and radio, NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts and local opt-in alert systems, which vary in coverage. Each has limitations. Alerts may not be delivered during power failures, when wi-fi and cell towers are down. State and local opt-in systems miss large swaths of the population who don’t register. These systems consistently miss the most vulnerable: low-income families without cell phones or broadband, elderly residents who don’t use apps, people with disabilities, and those who speak languages other than English. In a fire or flood, these are the people most likely to be caught unaware—and least able to evacuate on their own

We fail in our warning mission time after time. In Napa and Sonoma Counties in 2017, no alerts were issued as deadly wildfires swept through neighborhoods. In Paradise, California in 2018, the Camp Fire killed 85 people with virtually no warning. Boulder County Colorado in 2021 saw delays during the Marshall Fire that left residents with minutes to evacuate. And just recently in St. Louis, a tornado ripped through neighborhoods with sirens that never activated.

A recent investigationi found at least a dozen natural disasters in the United States during the last decade where local emergency managers failed to issue alerts in time or, in some cases, didn’t issue them at all, with Los Angeles being only the most recent example.

These failures—across fire, flood, and tornado—reveal a public warning system that is fragmented, outdated, and dangerously unreliable. We need to get better at this. As we face the trauma of climate change and 1000-year disasters on an almost monthly basis, it is time to bring order to the chaos of our sprawling and fractured public warning system. The public needs to understand what to expect — what will happen, when it will happen and who is accountable for making it happen. To not have all three is wishful thinking. And wishful thinking always fails in a disaster. Instead, Americans face a dangerous future with hundreds of state and local systems duct-taped together, each with a different process and capabilities.

History shows us the way forward. The most intense wildfire season in California history, the “1970 Fire Siege”, was a massive conflagration spanning the state from Humboldt County to the Mexican border; six hundred thousand acres burned, sixteen people died, and seven hundred homes were destroyed. In the aftermath, formal investigations found opportunities for improvement, specifically around coordinating the dozens of teams from around the country that had come to help. Congress ordered the U.S. Forest Service to fund a program called the Firefighting Resources of Southern California Organized for Potential Emergencies program, or FIRESCOPE to create a new fire management system, the Incident Command System, or ICS. Fifty-five years later, ICS is standard practice not only in the United States but in many other nations around the world. It is the disaster professional’s toolbox. With it we can bring everybody − first responders to agency headquarters to the halls of government − together to create a path forward, to tell everybody what is happening and what they are responsible to do.

We need a new FIRESCOPE, a national solution, backed by federal science and standards, it would be a unified, interoperable, multi-tiered warning system: real-time, geo-targeted, language-accessible, and redundant across platforms. It would be designed to reach everyone, even in the dark, even when the grid fails. Federally led, locally executed, universally accessible, it must unite all levels of government behind one purpose: to warn the public in time to save lives.

FEMA must take a leadership role. The problem is that the president has declared his intention to eliminate FEMA after the 2025 hurricane season. If the elimination of the nation’s crisis management team during a period of never-ending, mind-bogglingly complex crises seems counterintuitive, that’s because it is. We need FEMA if only to ensure that its systems work and that they are used properly everywhere.

The federal government must step up. NOAA, for instance, has the scientists and the satellites to spot wildfires from space in their first minutes.1 At the same time, National Weather Service should be issuing ‘fire products’ akin to the dozens of watch, warning and alert types that it produces for severe weather. It can also do more to sound the alarm when people are in the path of a fast-moving wildfire that shows up on Doppler radar.

We need to get better at this

Along with the finger-pointing, the aftermath of every catastrophe includes a period of opportunity, a brief window of time for us to find and fix the sources of our collective failures. With respect to how we warn the public, that opportunity is now.

Time and time again — from Lahaina to Paradise to Boulder to Los Angeles — our expectations about what the government can do and when it can do it are crushed. And, after every catastrophe, federal and state officials tell us that the local government owns the job. But local emergency managers don’t have the resources: the personnel, equipment or expertise, they need. The reality is that, beyond the big cities like New York, Los Angeles and Houston, local governments can’t come close to doing what is needed. The result is a patchwork of protection: wealthier communities with dedicated alerting systems and staff—and poorer ones left in silence.

The clock is ticking. Another fire, another flash flood, another chemical spill will come. If we don’t fix our broken system, we will again see the same grim results: confusion, chaos, and death. We cannot wait for another catastrophe to remind us what we already know. We’ve seen this movie before. It’s time we changed the ending.

1 “Why it’s so hard to issue a fire warning”, By Andrew Freeman, Axios, 15 November 2018, accessed at https://www.axios.com/california-camp-fire-why-no-warning-cb62b3a0-4820-4289-8be0-4ac9cebe2519.html

i https://www.cbsnews.com/news/life-saving-emergency-alerts-often-come-too-late-or-not-at-all/