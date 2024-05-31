The United Nations World Food Program (WFP), in collaboration with the Philippine Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), kicked off the second Disaster Preparedness and Humanitarian Operations Workshop (DPHOW) on Monday.

This workshop aims to strengthen collaboration among humanitarian actors and enhance the preparedness of disaster management units in the Philippines.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing, Philippine Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, and OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno attended the opening ceremony at the New Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Tarlac.

Read the rest of the story at Philippine News Agency.