71.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

PH Launches Disaster Preparedness Exercise With USAID, WFP Support

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Humanitarian food aid unloaded in front of humanitarian centre. Dnipro, Ukraine - 05.19.2022
(iStock Photo)

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP), in collaboration with the Philippine Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), kicked off the second Disaster Preparedness and Humanitarian Operations Workshop (DPHOW) on Monday.

This workshop aims to strengthen collaboration among humanitarian actors and enhance the preparedness of disaster management units in the Philippines.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing, Philippine Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, and OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno attended the opening ceremony at the New Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Tarlac.

Read the rest of the story at Philippine News Agency.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Coast Guard Repatriates 136 Migrants to Dominican Republic After 3 Puerto Rico Interdictions
Next article
U.S. Coast Guard Releases 2023 Recreational Boating Statistics Highlighting Decrease in Fatalities and Incidents
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals