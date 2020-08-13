Poor Air Quality from Wildfire Smoke Brings Added Concerns During COVID-19 Pandemic in Colorado

The smoke from Colorado’s wildfires has made its way into the Front Range, with many waking up to the hazy sight and smell. But a usual yearly occurrence and warning for the older and sicker members of the community is amplified this year during a pandemic.

“This is more than a nuisance. Not only are we dealing with smoke but we’re dealing with COVID-19,” Scott Landes of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) told Denver7 Thursday.

The CDPHE issued a warning and an ‘action day’ as a result of particulates in the air from smoke as well as added ozone from the wildfires burning in Grand Junction and Glenwood Canyon.

Read more at The Denver Channel

