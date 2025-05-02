68.4 F
Emergency Preparedness

Popular North Carolina Destinations Still Working to Recover From Hurricane Helene’s Impact

More than 5 million cubic yards of debris have been removed in western North Carolina by the Army Corps of Engineers

Lt. Col. Anthony Funkhouser, Norfolk District Deputy Commander, and Robert Angrisani, Norfolk District chief of Emergency Management, assess the extensive debris field left in Claytor Lake, Virginia, following Hurricane Helene. (Photo: Breeana Harris via USACE)

Hurricane Helene devastated towns across the south in September, causing record rainfall and triggering historic flooding.

Seven months later, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is still on the ground leading the clean-up effort in western North Carolina – one of those towns being Lake Lure.

A waterpark in the town, which would normally be busy prepping for its peak season, currently has no running water to fill pools or operate watersides as water has been cut off, so that debris can be removed.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.

