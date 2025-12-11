spot_img
Powerful Storms Dump Heavy Rain and Swell Rivers Across U.S. Pacific North-West

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 11, 2025
Flooding in Clark County, Washington, Dec 9, 2025. (Photo: Clark County WA Public Works / Facebook)

A series of powerful storms hit the Pacific north-west, dumping heavy rain, swelling rivers, closing roads and prompting high-water rescues in several states.

An unusually strong storm system called an atmospheric river is passing through the region, bringing heavy rainfall across western Washington and north-western Oregon and more than a foot of snow in the northern Rockies and north-western Wyoming.

Residents grappled with power outages, flooding and school closures, while drivers navigated debris slides and water that closed roads and submerged vehicles.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

