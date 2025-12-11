Powerful Storms Dump Heavy Rain and Swell Rivers Across U.S. Pacific North-West

A series of powerful storms hit the Pacific north-west, dumping heavy rain, swelling rivers, closing roads and prompting high-water rescues in several states.

An unusually strong storm system called an atmospheric river is passing through the region, bringing heavy rainfall across western Washington and north-western Oregon and more than a foot of snow in the northern Rockies and north-western Wyoming.

Residents grappled with power outages, flooding and school closures, while drivers navigated debris slides and water that closed roads and submerged vehicles.

