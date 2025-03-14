Prepare Now for Severe Weather Threat Starting Friday, FEMA Says

With a forecast for severe storms, heavy rains, high winds and even the potential for tornadoes in much of the Mississippi Valley eastward into the Lower Ohio Valley late Friday into early Saturday, it’s important for residents to take action and know what to do to stay safe according to FEMA.

“Pay attention to weather reports in your area and follow the directions of local and state officials,” said FEMA Region 5 Acting Regional Administrator Michael S. Chesney. “Ensure everyone in your family knows where to go for shelter, avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert for potential power outages.”

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, become familiar with the warning tone.

Identify sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play.

Make sure all mobile devices are fully charged before the storm.

Take time now to bring outdoor items inside like potted plants, patio furniture, decorations and garbage cans. They can fly away in strong winds.

Have a communications plan in place. Ensure everyone in your household knows where to go, what to do and how to reconnect after the storm. You can create and download a family plan at Make a Plan Form | Ready.gov.

Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Watch for fallen power lines and trees. Report them immediately.

. Watch for fallen power lines and trees. Report them immediately. After the storm and once it is safe to do so, check on family, neighbors and friends to make sure they’re okay.

