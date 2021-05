National PrepareAthon! Day takes place every April 30 and Sept. 30 since the grassroots campaign launched in 2013. The campaign encourages people to prepare for any sort of emergency through drills, exercises, and communication about risks and mitigation strategies.

With wildfire season upon us, lessons can be learned from the 2018 Camp Fire in which 85 people were killed in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history.

