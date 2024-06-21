91.1 F
President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaii

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Balcony of beach home sinking into sink hole after the massive rain storms of April 2018 on Kauai (iStock Photo)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Hawaii to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, flooding and landslides from April 11-14, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding and landslides in Kauai County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Curtis Brown has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.
