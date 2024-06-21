FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Hawaii to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, flooding and landslides from April 11-14, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding and landslides in Kauai County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Curtis Brown has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.