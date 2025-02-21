24.9 F
President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for Kentucky

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Water Rescue in Marshall County, KY. (Photo: Marshall County Sheriffs Office.)

FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by severe storms, straight-line winds flooding and landslides beginning on Feb. 14 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

This assistance is for all 120 counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Jeremy Slinker has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected areas.

The original announcement can be found here.

FEMA Supports State and Local Response to Ohio Valley Flooding
PERSPECTIVE: No Time Like the Present to Revive the Coast Guard Temporary Reserve
