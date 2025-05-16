68 F
Friday, May 16, 2025
President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Arkansas

An EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction across western and northern parts of Carter County. This tornado began in Shannon County, Missouri. Significant tree damage occurred along Green Mountain Road with hundreds of trees uprooted or snapped, along with at least a couple trees that were debarked. A steel trailer was picked up and lofted several hundred yards. Several homes were completely destroyed along the path from Green Mountain Road and northeast towards the town of Fremont and further north along Carter Highway Y. The tornado continued northeast and produced additional tree damage along Highway M and Highway D as it moved into far northeast Carter County. It then crossed into Reynolds County. (Photo: NWS Survey)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Arkansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes from March 14–15, 2025.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Roland W. Jackson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.

