Emergency PreparednessFEMA

President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for West Virginia

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Gov. Patrick Morrisey traveled to Southern West Virginia on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to meet with local officials and survey damage from the flooding that occurred. (Photo: @wvgovernor X account)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of West Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning on Feb. 15, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in McDowell, Mercer, Mingo and Wyoming counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Mark O’Hanlon has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

