spot_img
41.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 24, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessState/Local Government

President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Alaska After Recent Devestating Floods

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
October 24, 2025
U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct overflights of Kipnuk, Alaska, after coastal flooding impacted several western Alaska communities, Oct. 12, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Alaska to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong during the period of Oct. 8-13, 2025.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Lower Kuskokwim Regional Educational Attendance Area, Lower Yukon Regional Educational Attendance Area and Northwest Arctic Borough. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong in the Lower Kuskokwim Regional Educational Attendance Area, Lower Yukon Regional Educational Attendance Area and Northwest Arctic Borough.

Willie G. Nunn has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Nexus Project Report Reframes Antisemitism as a Public Health Crisis
Next article
FEMA Announces $15M Funding After Major Disaster Declaration for Nebraska Approved

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES