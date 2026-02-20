spot_img
38.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessState/Local Government

President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana After Severe Winter Storm

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 20, 2026
Tree damage lining MS Highway 17 south of Carrollton. (Photo: MDOT)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Louisiana to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm from Jan. 23-27, 2026.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Bienville, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll Parishes for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance.

Tonia Pence has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk Wraps 60-Day Patrol That Included Escort of Two Sanctioned Oil Tankers

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES