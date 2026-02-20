President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana After Severe Winter Storm

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Louisiana to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm from Jan. 23-27, 2026.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Bienville, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll Parishes for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance.

Tonia Pence has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.