Priscilla Weakens to Tropical Storm Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Hurricane Priscilla is seen off the coast of Mexico in a satellite image captured at 11:40 a.m. EDT, Oct. 8, 2025. (Photo: NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-West)
Priscilla weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Wednesday, but there was still the risk that it could bring flooding to the southwestern U.S. later this week and into the weekend.

After developing over the weekend, Priscilla was bringing high surf conditions and gusty winds to Mexico’s Baja California Sur, according to the hurricane center. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro.

Portions of central and northern Arizona, southern Utah, southwest Colorado and far northwest New Mexico could see up to 4 inches of rain from Priscilla between Thursday and Saturday afternoon, the hurricane center said, which includes scattered flash flooding.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

