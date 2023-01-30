Public Safety Veteran Charles Werner Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The Virginia Public Safety Innovation Center has honored Charles Werner with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“This award is really about all of you that have joined me along the way as mentors, colleagues and friends,” Werner said on LinkedIn. “There is nothing that I have accomplished alone. So thank all of you!”.

Charles Werner is the retired Charlottesville fire chief and public safety veteran. After retirement, he worked with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for two years as senior advisor/acting deputy state coordinator. Werner has served in numerous leadership roles at the local, state, national levels on public safety initiatives and continues to share his expertise as an advisor and board member for public safety organizations. He also presently serves as Director for DRONERESPONDERS.

An author with 150+ internationally published articles, Werner serves as a contributor to numerous other public safety publications. He has numerous commendations, including three Virginia Governor’s Awards of Excellence, the National Career Fire Chief Award and Homeland Security Today’s Person of the Year in 2018.

The award was presented by Christopher Sadler, Director of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation Public Safety Innovation Center.