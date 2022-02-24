Recognizing Public Works Superheroes During National Public Works Week

The American Public Works Association (APWA) has announced that the theme for the 2022 National Public Works Week poster is “Ready & Resilient”.

Since 1960, APWA has sponsored National Public Works Week. Across North America, the association’s more than 30,000 members in the U.S. and Canada use this week to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives: planning, building, managing and operating at the heart of their local communities to improve everyday quality of life. This year, National Public Works Week will be held May 15-21.

Within every public works professional lies a superhero, which is dramatically represented in this year’s poster. Public works professionals are always READY to serve their communities and RESILIENT as ever in their abilities to pick themselves up off the ground after encountering challenges.

The “Ready & Resilient” theme highlights the ability of these professionals to perform regular public works duties and be ready at a moment’s notice to react as first responders during natural disasters and overcome trials seen in the field.

Public works superheroes help keep communities strong by providing an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste, and right-of-way management. They are what make communities great places to live and work.

Each year during National Public Works Week, the public works community celebrates APWA’s Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year. Traditionally, APWA Regional Directors attend a City Council ceremony in each of the recipients’ home cities to present their award.

For National Public Works Week, many states, provinces, cities/towns and municipalities from across North America come together to celebrate with official government proclamations and resolutions in honor of the contribution public works makes to their communities: in planning, building, managing and operating the heart of local communities and in building the quality of life.

APWA is also encouraging the public to use their social media to mark the week and show appreciation for the public works first responders who keep communities functioning. Many are working hard each and every day, with various additional responsibilities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also ready at any given time to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies. APWA suggests posting a “thank you” message on your favorite social media platform with the #NPWW and #COVID19 hashtags.

