Renters and Students with Tornado Damage Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is available to students, renters and homeowners in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties whose homes and property were damaged by the Jan.12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one- or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance. The deadline to apply to FEMA is March 20, 2023.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including, if referred to by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance:

Replacement or repair of essential personal property such as school supplies, including textbooks, and also furniture, appliances and clothing

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by those who are self-employed

Repair of primary vehicles

The items listed below are not depending on an SBA referral.

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, funeral, childcare, moving and storage expenses

Renters and homeowners are required to submit copies of insurance settlements because, by law, FEMA will not pay for expenses already available or covered by insurance or other sources.

After applying for FEMA disaster assistance, those affected by the tornadoes may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for individuals, families and businesses.

To remain eligible for additional FEMA programs like Other Needs Assistance, those who receive an SBA loan application are encouraged to submit the application – even if they decide not to accept the loan offer.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app ; or

Call toll-free 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

