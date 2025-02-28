Request a No-Cost Conservation Restoration Plan by March 14 for Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and Floods

Landowners impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire or subsequent flooding now have until March 14, 2025, to request a no-cost conservation restoration plan through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (“Claims Office”) has partnered with the NRCS to offer landowners the opportunity to request a restoration plan for their property. These plans help address natural resource losses and provide cost estimates for recovery actions. NRCS plans will be provided to claimants at no charge and will be utilized by the Claims Office to streamline the claims review process. Through this partnership, NRCS assesses the damage to resources and produces the conservation restoration plans, while the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office handles compensation for affected landowners.

Congress recently extended the deadline for starting a claim to March 14, but those who are impacted are encouraged to begin as soon as possible. Submitting a Notice of Loss (NOL) and requesting a conservation restoration plan are separate steps. To receive compensation based on an NRCS plan, both an NOL and a plan request must be submitted by the new deadline.

“We encourage all eligible landowners to take advantage of this opportunity to restore their natural resources,” said Jay Mitchell, FEMA Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “Our partnership with NRCS ensures claimants receive a comprehensive recovery plan tailored to their specific needs; but time is of the essence—requests for these plans must be submitted by March 14.”

To request a Conservation Restoration plan:

Submit an NOL to the Claims Office: Once an NOL is submitted, your Claims Navigator can help determine if an NRCS plan would benefit your claim. If so, the Claims Office will coordinate with NRCS to initiate the process.

Contact the NRCS Directly: Landowners may also request a plan directly by emailing [email protected] or by visiting one of the local NRCS service centers in Mora or Las Vegas. The request form and additional information can be found at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/hermits-peak.

Conservation restoration plans address natural resources losses, such as erosion control, debris removal, fencing, and riparian (river) restoration. These plans, developed by certified planners, provide the costs estimated to repair or replace damaged resources and ensure claimants receive fair and transparent compensation for eligible losses. Once the plan has been developed, it is up to the claimant as to whether they utilize it for their claim.

The deadline to submit an NOL to the Claims Office is March 14. To submit an NOL, you may visit /hermits-peak to download the NOL form. You can submit the form via email, mail, or in-person at one of the three Claims Offices. Please visit https://www.fema.gov/hermits-peak/contact-us for Claims Office locations and operating hours.

The original announcement can be found here.