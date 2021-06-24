Research Study: The Effects of Heat Stress and Dehydration on Measures of Cardiac and Vascular Functions

These videos detail a research study to investigate the independent and combined effects of moderate heat stress and dehydration on measures of cardiac and vascular function on firefighters. This study was supported by a DHS/FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant. Along with background on the Cardiovascular and Carcinogenic Risks of Modern Firefighting Project conducted by Illinois Fire Service Institute, UL Fire Safety Research Institute, and NIOSH, discuss the risks of Cardiovascular and Carcinogenic diseases.

Watch more at Skidmore’s First Responder Health and Safety Laboratory

 

