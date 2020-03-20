Salt Lake City Earthquake: Updated Forecast Shows 1 Percent Chance of Aftershock Above 5.7

On March 18, 2020, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 6.6 miles (10.6 km).

The USGS has updated the aftershock forecast. Over the next week there is a less than 1 percent chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5.7. It is likely that there will be many smaller earthquakes over the next week, with 0 to 240 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks.

At 7:09 a.m. MTC on March 18 a large earthquake struck about 15 miles west of Salt Lake City, UT. Perceived shaking for the quake was severe. The event was widely felt, with over 35,000 “Did You Feel It?” reports thus far submitted. The earthquake caused damage to some structures and local power outages.

Our automated estimate of ground failure suggests only modest amounts of landsliding and liquefaction, with limited population impacted.

