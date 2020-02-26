Scientists Are Using Nuclear Weapons Surveillance Tech to ‘Hear’ Tornadoes

Technology developed to detect nuclear weapons detonations from afar might help meteorologists track tornadoes.

A team of scientists are hoping to enhance tornado detection with some help from an unlikely source — specialized microphones developed to assist governments in spotting illegal nuclear weapons tests.

Tornadoes are one of the most challenging extreme-weather events for forecasters to predict and warn against. Human eyeballs remain one of our primary tools for confirming these violent vortices, often too small to leave a clear, unequivocal signature on radar.

