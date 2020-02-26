Scientists Are Using Nuclear Weapons Surveillance Tech to ‘Hear’ Tornadoes

Technology developed to detect nuclear weapons detonations from afar might help meteorologists track tornadoes.

A team of scientists are hoping to enhance tornado detection with some help from an unlikely source — specialized microphones developed to assist governments in spotting illegal nuclear weapons tests.

Tornadoes are one of the most challenging extreme-weather events for forecasters to predict and warn against. Human eyeballs remain one of our primary tools for confirming these violent vortices, often too small to leave a clear, unequivocal signature on radar.

Read more at The Washington Post

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

Go to Top