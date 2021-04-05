Scores Die in Floods and Landslides in Indonesia and East Timor

More than 70 people have died after flash floods and landslides swept through eastern Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste on Sunday, authorities said, with warnings the toll could rise further.

Torrential rain wreaked havoc and destruction on islands stretching from Flores Island in Indonesia to Timor-Leste, a small nation east of the Indonesian archipelago.

The deluge and subsequent landslides caused dams to overflow, submerging thousands of houses and leaving rescue workers struggling to reach survivors trapped in the aftermath.

Read the full story at The Guardian

