spot_img
41.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 7, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessFEMA

Secretary Noem Approves $1M Expedited Funding for Alaska to Assist with October Storm Recovery

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 7, 2025
U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct overflights of Kipnuk, Alaska, after coastal flooding impacted several western Alaska communities, Oct. 12, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that the Department of Homeland Security is expediting $1 million in up-front FEMA funding to help Alaska recover from the devastation of Typhoon Halong in early October.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, FEMA is moving at an unprecedented speed to provide Alaska with immediate support that it needs to recover from this tragedy,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Disasters are best managed when they’re state managed, locally executed, and federally supported. From FEMA’s on-the-ground efforts to the U.S. Coast Guard’s successful rescue operations, DHS is ensuring that Alaskans are getting the help they need.”

This funding, which will be immediately accessible, will be used to stabilize dangerous conditions and help communities stay safe. This work includes making temporary repairs to critical infrastructure or utilities and staffing emergency operations to coordinate response. Additional funding for recovery efforts will follow.

As of November 3, 147 FEMA staff are deployed to Bothell and Anchorage to support disaster relief operations. In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, the U.S. Coast Guard air crews rescued 34 people and successfully helped evacuate an additional 28 people from a temporary shelter. Coast Guard crews conducted a total of 8.5 hours of aerial searches and searched a total of 88 square miles.

Previous article
Coast Guard Interdicts 11 Mexican Aliens Northwest of San Diego
Next article
FEMA to Assess Pennsylvania’s Emergency Response Readiness in Nuclear Exercise at Limerick Generating Station

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES