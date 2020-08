Experts have raised concerns about the potential risks that the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) new Barakah nuclear power station could pose to the environment and regional security.

UAE announced on Saturday that it has started operations in the first of four reactors at Barakah – the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

Nuclear energy veterans are concerned about the potential risks Barakah could visit upon the Arabian Peninsula, from an environmental catastrophe to a nuclear arms race.

Read more at Al Jazeera

