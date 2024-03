Hospitals in the path of April’s total solar eclipse have been preparing for months for the cosmic event, as major influxes of people could cause several issues for emergency response.

Emergency responders and local hospitals in Rochester, New York, for example, are planning for an influx of as many as 500,000 extra people in the region.

On April 8, the solar eclipse’s path will cut across Mexico, the continental US, and a small part of eastern Canada.

Read the rest of the story at MSN, here.