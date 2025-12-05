South Carolina Highlights Safety Steps for Winter Weather Preparedness Week

South Carolina officials are encouraging residents to get a jump on winter readiness as the state marks Winter Weather Preparedness Week, running November 30 through December 6. The statewide observance, proclaimed by Governor Henry McMaster, brings together the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), the National Weather Service, and the State Emergency Response Team to highlight practical steps residents can take before colder conditions arrive.

Winters may be relatively mild across much of South Carolina, but snow, ice, freezing rain, and prolonged cold snaps still pose risks each year. Even short-lived events can trigger power outages, hazardous roads, and water-system impacts, as well as contribute to hypothermia and other cold-related emergencies. Coastal communities and inland regions alike can also face localized flooding during winter storms.

State officials say now—while conditions are still moderate—is the ideal time for families to review their emergency plans and restock key supplies. Recommended steps include adding winter-specific tools like shovels and rock salt to household emergency kits; ensuring homes have adequate heating fuel; insulating pipes and learning how to shut off water valves; and safely operating portable generators to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fireplace safety is another seasonal priority. Experts advise using a sturdy screen to contain sparks, cooling ashes before disposal, and having chimneys professionally cleaned to reduce the risk of creosote-related fires.

Drivers are also urged to prepare vehicles for winter conditions and pack a cold-weather emergency kit containing essentials such as a scraper, flashlight, radio, blankets, medications, snacks, water, and road supplies.

To support residents, SCEMD and its partners have released an updated Winter Weather Guide, offering step-by-step instructions on preparing homes, vehicles, and workplaces for winter hazards. The SC Emergency Manager mobile app provides additional tools, including emergency planning templates, supply checklists, shelter information, a flashlight feature, and a damage-reporting function. The app is free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.