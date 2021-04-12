St. Vincent Volcano Erupts Causing Power Outages and Mass Evacuations

About 16,000 people have had to flee their ash-covered communities after a volcano erupted on the Caribbean island of St Vincent.

The eruption of La Soufriere on Friday has transformed the island’s usual lush towns and villages into a gloomy, grey landscape. It was the 4,000-ft volcano’s first major eruption since 1979.

Thousands of residents have had to evacuate their homes and seek shelter with as many belongings as they could stuffed into suitcases and backpacks.

