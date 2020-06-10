State Health Director Tells Arizona Hospitals to ‘Fully Activate’ Emergency Plans

As COVID-19 numbers in Arizona climbed last week, the state health director sent a letter to hospitals urging them to “fully activate” emergency plans.

Hospitals are also being asked to prepare for crisis care, and to suspend elective surgeries if they are experiencing a shortage of staff or bed capacity, Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services director, says in the June 6 letter.

The letter was sent on the day after the chief clinical officer of Arizona’s largest health system — Banner Health — said ICU bed occupancy was growing, and that if current trends continued would exceed capacity.

