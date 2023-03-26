State of Emergency in Mississippi After Tornadoes Kill at Least 25

Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in all counties affected by the severe storms which occurred across Mississippi on March 24, 2023. The State of Emergency comes less than 24 hours after severe weather, which included tornadoes, tragically took the lives of at least 25 Mississippians and left dozens more injured, and caused extensive damage to communities across Mississippi.



“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”



Governor Reeves directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

The State of Mississippi is continuing to respond to the devastating deadly tornadoes that swept through the state overnight on March 24, 2023. At this time the death toll has risen to 25 and dozens of others are injured. The fatalities are reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties. Four people reported missing overnight have now been accounted for. Multiple state agencies and partners are working together to help in the response and recovery efforts.

Currently, there are three shelters open. Those locations are:

National Guard Armory/Civic Center

19719 US 61

Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Humphreys County Multipurpose BLDG

417 Silver City Road

Belzoni, MS 39038

Old Amory National Guard Building

101 S 9th St.

Amory, MS 38821

The American Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations will continue to offer food at these sites.

ESF #6 Mass Care and Human Services

The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has enacted its state of emergency provision which allows fee-for-service beneficiaries affected by the tornadoes to receive early refills and additional prescriptions above the monthly limit. Pharmacy providers should follow the billing guidelines found at this link: https://medicaid.ms.gov/disaster-billing-directions/. Medicaid is directing its Coordinated Care Organizations’ pharmacy directors to enact their emergency procedures.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who have lost food due to a disaster must request a replacement at their local MDHS office within ten days of the disaster. Households can submit the replacement request using mail, email, or by using the upload feature on the MDHS website. (www.mdhs.ms.gov).

The Department of Mental Health is reporting one group home in Rolling Fork operated by the Region 6 Community Mental Health Center, Life Help, is reported to be spared from damage but the staff is working on placing the 14 clients living there in other residential programs. The Region 6 Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) is responding to the community to bring supplies and respond to mental health needs encountered. MCRTs are available to provide services in the community for anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The DMH Helpline is also available for information and referral services and can be reached at 1-877-210-8513.

ESF#9 Search and Rescue

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing on the state and local levels.

ESF #12 Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

Energy companies are reminding people to report any smell of gas to their local energy company or 911.

Utility companies also ask that people do not cut fiber wires. It is dangerous and some of those wires are used for emergency communications.

Donations:

The Rolling Fork National Guard/Civic Center is open and accepting donations.

The Department of Public Safety, MEMA, and The Department of Agriculture have teamed together to accept donations of bottled water, canned goods, and paper products.

The donation site is at the Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Donations will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. today. The site will be open Sunday through Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Mississippi Insurance Department: Molina mobile clinic will be set up at the Sharkey County Civic Center beginning Sunday. (3-26-23)

MEMA is encouraging residents who can report their damage using MEMA’s Self-Report Tool.

