76.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 2, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange Authorized to Help Alleviate Hurricane Ida’s Effects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) encourages refiners to prioritize refined products for the affected region, and remains committed to supporting those efforts through options such as the SPR.

By Homeland Security Today
(Energy Department photo)

Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to conduct an exchange with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge to alleviate any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida to ensure the region has access to fuel as quickly as possible as they continue their recovery. The exchange involves a release of 1,500,000 barrels of crude oil to ExxonMobil.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) encourages refiners to prioritize refined products for the affected region, and remains committed to supporting those efforts through options such as the SPR. The SPR’s ability to conduct exchanges is a critical tool available to refiners during emergencies like Hurricane Ida.

Additional information about SPR exchanges can be found here. For the latest information on DOE’s response efforts related to Hurricane Ida, please visit here.

Read more at the Energy Department

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)
Previous articleIda Inflicts Its Deadliest Hit on Northeast as NYC Has First-Ever Flash-Flood Emergency
Next articleGSA Publishes Guide to Low- and No-Cost Grid-Interactive Efficient Building Measures
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.