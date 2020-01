The sails of the Sydney Opera House have lit up with touching images of volunteer firefighters in support of bushfire affected communities.

The projections, which began at 8.30pm Jan. 11, are a tribute to the firefighters and communities who have suffered through months of searing temperatures and smoke.

One of the images is by Wolter Peeters in Yarravel on NSW’s far north coast of a simple handmade sign that says “thank you firies”.

