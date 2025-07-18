spot_img
83.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 18, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMAFirst Responders

T-Mobile Criticized for Using Ukrainian Firefighter Image in Campaign Attacking First Responder Network

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

T-Mobile is facing backlash after launching an email campaign targeting FirstNet, the national communications network that thousands of first responders are relying on during ongoing flood recovery efforts in Central Texas, according to a news story yesterday.

The controversy centers around a mass email sent by T-Mobile to Capitol Hill staffers on July 8, just days after catastrophic flooding struck Texas Hill Country on July 4. The message criticized FirstNet, calling it a “broken” network with “broken trust.” But what drew attention was the image T-Mobile used to drive its message: a stock photo of Ukrainian firefighters, rather than U.S. first responders.

Independent journalist Breanna Morello brought the misstep to light in a post on X, noting that the image used in the email was sourced from VAKS-Stock Agency, a Ukraine-based creative firm. The photo, showing firefighters in action, appeared to represent European emergency crews, raising eyebrows among public safety officials.

“Was this on accident or on purpose?” Morello asked in her post. The email, intended to push T-Mobile’s own alternative service, arrived as Central Texas responders were actively engaged in life-saving operations amid flash floods. FirstNet, a congressionally authorized network supported by the Trump administration, was specifically created for such emergencies to provide secure, reliable communication for first responders during disasters and crises.

FirstNet, which operates under the U.S. Department of Commerce and in partnership with AT&T, was established after the 9/11 Commission recommended a dedicated communications network for emergency responders. It has since become a critical part of the national emergency communications infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) condemned the email’s tone and timing, calling it an attempt to undermine a national security program for business gain.

“Our concern is that for-profit companies are seeking to enrich their shareholders by hindering or blocking our reauthorization efforts,” the statement read. “They seem to believe that they know better than our members about their needs in the field. They do not.”

As of now, T-Mobile has not issued a public statement addressing the origin of the stock photo or clarifying the intent behind its messaging according to Morello.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: The Technological Transformation of Emergency Management: Part I
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals