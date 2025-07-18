T-Mobile is facing backlash after launching an email campaign targeting FirstNet, the national communications network that thousands of first responders are relying on during ongoing flood recovery efforts in Central Texas, according to a news story yesterday.

The controversy centers around a mass email sent by T-Mobile to Capitol Hill staffers on July 8, just days after catastrophic flooding struck Texas Hill Country on July 4. The message criticized FirstNet, calling it a “broken” network with “broken trust.” But what drew attention was the image T-Mobile used to drive its message: a stock photo of Ukrainian firefighters, rather than U.S. first responders.

Independent journalist Breanna Morello brought the misstep to light in a post on X, noting that the image used in the email was sourced from VAKS-Stock Agency, a Ukraine-based creative firm. The photo, showing firefighters in action, appeared to represent European emergency crews, raising eyebrows among public safety officials.

🚨REPORT🚨 T-Mobile sent out a mass email to Congressional staffers trashing a key national security program that is being highly relied on to save lives in the aftermath of the Texas flood. T-Mobile’s unethical sales pitch was sent while First Responders were saving Americans… pic.twitter.com/LkfTGz6UWo — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 16, 2025

“Was this on accident or on purpose?” Morello asked in her post. The email, intended to push T-Mobile’s own alternative service, arrived as Central Texas responders were actively engaged in life-saving operations amid flash floods. FirstNet, a congressionally authorized network supported by the Trump administration, was specifically created for such emergencies to provide secure, reliable communication for first responders during disasters and crises.

FirstNet, which operates under the U.S. Department of Commerce and in partnership with AT&T, was established after the 9/11 Commission recommended a dedicated communications network for emergency responders. It has since become a critical part of the national emergency communications infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) condemned the email’s tone and timing, calling it an attempt to undermine a national security program for business gain.

“Our concern is that for-profit companies are seeking to enrich their shareholders by hindering or blocking our reauthorization efforts,” the statement read. “They seem to believe that they know better than our members about their needs in the field. They do not.”

As of now, T-Mobile has not issued a public statement addressing the origin of the stock photo or clarifying the intent behind its messaging according to Morello.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)