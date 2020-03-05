Telework, Travel Figure into COVID-19 Guidance for Feds

The federal government released its first detailed guidance on working amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which comes with 60 reported cases documented in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidance comes in the form of a March 3 memo from Office of Personnel Management Director Dale Cabaniss, but it represents interagency collaboration that includes the CDC, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others.

So far the effect on the federal workplace includes the closure of a Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Seattle. The facility was closed because an employee visited with an infected patient in a nearby nursing home.

