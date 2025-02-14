30.5 F
Tennessee Department of Transportation Awarded $9.6M for Debris Removal

Helene Damage (Tennessee State Government Photo)

The State of Tennessee and FEMA have awarded $9.6 million to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for clearing 457,381 cubic yards of debris left when Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee in late September.

Funding for debris removal is authorized under FEMA’s Public Assistance program. Debris collection began Oct. 1 across roads and public property in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. It is expected to be completed by Feb. 28.

FEMA’s initial estimated share for this project is $7,231,839; the estimated nonfederal share is $2,410,613.

The expedited operation includes 90,749 cubic yards of vegetative debris; 164,357 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris; and 202,274 cubic yards of sand, soil and mud. These totals were estimated and will be reconciled for actual costs once FEMA and the state receive permit documentation.

This $9.6 million obligation represents about half of the total costs anticipated by completion of the debris removal operation.

