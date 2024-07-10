Texas Residents Advised to Take Precautions Amid Hurricane Beryl Recovery

Residents of Texas are urged by FEMA to take necessary precautions as they assess damage and begin the cleanup process following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. With millions of people still without power, the dangers of extreme heat are a significant concern. As the storm moves northeast across the Midwest, those in its path should remain vigilant and heed the advice of local officials.

In Texas, residents whose homes are without power or air conditioning can find cooling options set up across the state. Visit www.211texas.org and search under “Extreme Heat Cooling Centers” to locate community cooling options nearby.

Despite the storm’s movement, Beryl remains a potent threat with the potential for flooding. It is crucial not to underestimate the storm as it heads northeast. Residents in states along its path should have a plan, check on family members, and stay aware of potential risks, including flash floods, river flooding, and tornadoes.

FEMA, along with federal partners and non-profit organizations, are on the ground, ready to assist Texas and other states in Beryl’s path with any emergency needs that may arise.

Safety Tips During Power Outages and Extreme Heat

With millions of Texans still without power, it is essential to follow these safety tips to stay safe during power outages and extreme heat:

Heat Safety Precautions

– Understand the Risk: Extreme heat is affecting many parts of the U.S., including Texas. With continued power outages and high temperatures forecasted, residents should take steps to stay safe.

– Check on Family and Neighbors: Ensure everyone is safe and hydrated.

– Stay Hydrated**: Drink fluids regularly to avoid dehydration and overheating.

– Watch for Heat Illness: Be alert for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

– Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat if possible.

– Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

– Never Leave People or Pets in Closed Cars: This can lead to fatal heatstroke.

Generator Safety

– Use Generators Safely: Generators should be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and attached garages to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

– Fuel Storage: Store fuel for generators properly to avoid fire hazards.

Additional Precautions

– Keep Refrigerators Closed: A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, and a full freezer will maintain its temperature for about 48 hours.

– Disconnect Appliances: Turn off or disconnect appliances and electronics to prevent damage from power surges when power returns.

– Stay Off Roads: Emergency workers need clear roads to assist people in flooded areas or to clean up debris.

– Avoid Floodwaters: Floodwater may be contaminated and could contain dangerous wildlife. Never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water.

– Avoid Downed Power Lines: Consider all downed lines live and dangerous. Report them immediately to your power or utility company.