This year’s tornado season could be more severe than usual across the USA, in part because of La Niña.

The climate pattern called La Niña – a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean – is one of the main drivers of weather around the world, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring.

El Niño is the warming of these waters, which leads to different effects on weather patterns, according to Weather.com.

