The Top Five Highest-Ranked Graduate Programs for Homeland Security

U.S. News & World Report, a leader in education rankings, recently released their 2021 Graduate School rankings. Their lists and analyses range from ranking institutions as a whole to focusing on specific academic disciplines. For graduate programs in 2021, student assessment surveys were conducted and institutions were rated based on the quality of their master’s degree programs on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being outstanding.

In the category of Best Public Affairs Schools, there is a section dedicated to the schools with the best homeland security master’s programs. The top five 2021 list of highest-ranked graduate programs related to Homeland Security and Emergency Management is:

Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida Arizona State University, Phoenix, Arizona Harvard University (Kennedy), Cambridge, Massachusetts Columbia University, New York, New York

View the complete list at U.S. News & World Report

