Threat of Tornadoes as Spring Storm Season Kicks in Early in the U.S

Forecasters say the first major storm outbreak ahead of spring is threatening much of the United States

March 6, 2026
Tornado warning - message on yellow road sign
(iStock Photo)

Concern is rising that the first major storm outbreak in the run-up to spring could strike the nation’s heartland, putting millions of Americans from Texas to Iowa at risk of potentially strong tornadoes.

Some scattered severe thunderstorms were expected to begin firing up late Thursday in the Texas Panhandle and across western Oklahoma and parts of Kansas, the National Weather Service said. Large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes were also expected, according to the forecasters.

But the strongest storms were expected Friday in a zone that includes much of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri and extends into some nearby states, according to weather service projections.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

