The state of Tennessee and FEMA have approved more than $2.6 million for road and culvert repairs in rural Erwin after Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee in late September.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program will cover eligible costs to repair catastrophic damage to portions of South Industrial Drive. The road repairs and culvert replacements will follow best construction practices and meet applicable codes and standards.

FEMA’s share of this project is $1,991,244; the nonfederal share is $663,748.

The cost estimate was generated using FEMA’s Rapid Assessment with Public Infrastructure Data. This program uses geospatial and aerial imagery as well as available Federal Highway Administration and State Department of Transportation data to develop a conceptual estimate for known public infrastructure.

