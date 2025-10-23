Tropical Storm Melissa Expected to Bypass South Florida

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean, making it the 13th named storm in the Atlantic this year, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday morning.

The NEXT Weather team at CBS Miami said no direct impacts are expected to South Florida at this time, but the team will continue to monitor and provide regular updates throughout the week. As of now, the storm is not projected to hit any parts of the mainland U.S.

The forecast models are still diverging and have not consolidated yet. Hence, there is low confidence in the forecast track, and the NEXT Weather Team is seeing more of a circle instead of a forecast “cone” for now.

