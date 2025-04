The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied a request from Washington last week for disaster relief funds in the wake of a deadly “bomb cyclone” windstorm.

The winter storm in November decimated Washington, as rain and severe wind gusts of up to 70 mph toppled trees, triggered power outages, shattered homes and businesses, and killed at least two people.

FEMA’s decision to deny emergency funds to the Evergreen State comes days after the agency rejected North Carolina’s request for an aid extension as it continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Read the rest of the story at Newsweek.