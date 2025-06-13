President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem detailed changes they hope to make to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), indicating they intend to eliminate the agency “as it exists today” and to dole out less money to states that are hit by disasters.

“We want to wean off of FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level. … We’re moving it back to the states,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“We’re going to give out less money. … It’s going to be from the president’s office,” he said. “As an example, I just gave out $71 million to a certain state. They were looking to do about $120 [million] — they were very happy with the $71 million.”

