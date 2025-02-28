45.6 F
Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 14, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Breathitt, Clay, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance in Breathitt, Clay, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.

Jeremy Slinker has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.

Request a No-Cost Conservation Restoration Plan by March 14 for Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and Floods
Coast Guard and Partners Crack Down on Illegal Charters in Miami, Halt 12 Operations
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

