Friday, October 24, 2025
Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Dakota After Tornadoes and Hail Damage Homes and Infrastructure

The declaration follows a series of severe storms that caused widespread destruction across North Dakota, damaging homes, electrical systems, and other critical infrastructure.

October 24, 2025
Aftermath of August 7-8, 2025 storms that caused almost $6M in damage to electrical infrastructure and private property across seven counties in North Dakota. (Photo: North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong / Facebook)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of North Dakota to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, hail, straight-line winds and tornadoes from Aug. 7-8, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Barnes, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, Nelson, Steele and Stutsman counties.

Katherine B. Fox has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

“We appreciate President Trump and FEMA again granting our request and aiding our recovery from this summer’s extraordinary storms, which tested the capacity of our first responders, emergency managers, utility providers and citizens,” North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong said. “This assistance will especially help our utility providers by defraying their recovery costs and helping them hold down rates for the North Dakota residents they serve, who showed incredible grit and resiliency in quickly recovering from these severe storms.”

