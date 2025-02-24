Trump Should ‘Get Rid’ of FEMA, Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem Says

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she would advise President Donald Trump to “get rid of FEMA the way it exists today,” highlighting another federal agency that has been a target for the president in recent months.

State and local officials should control how money typically distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is used after natural disasters, Noem told CNN on Sunday.

“We still need the resources and the funds and the finances to go to people who have these types of disasters like Hurricane Helene and the fires in California,” Noem told CNN’s Dana Bash. “But you need to let the local officials make the decisions on how that is deployed so it can be deployed much quicker.”

