49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 24, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

Trump Should ‘Get Rid’ of FEMA, Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Kristi Noem being sworn in by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on January 25, 2025, with Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry holding the Bible (Photo: By U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she would advise President Donald Trump to “get rid of FEMA the way it exists today,” highlighting another federal agency that has been a target for the president in recent months.

State and local officials should control how money typically distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is used after natural disasters, Noem told CNN on Sunday.

“We still need the resources and the funds and the finances to go to people who have these types of disasters like Hurricane Helene and the fires in California,” Noem told CNN’s Dana Bash. “But you need to let the local officials make the decisions on how that is deployed so it can be deployed much quicker.”

Read the rest of the story at USA Today.

Previous article
Amy Corcoran Becomes Director of Business Development at Alpha Omega
Next article
Hill Weighs Expanding Ban on Foreign Nationals at DOE Labs
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals