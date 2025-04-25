The U.S. agency that manages disasters plans to require nearly all employees, including full-time headquarters and regional staff, to be deployed to emergency zones, according to a draft memo to agency employees seen by Reuters.

This spring, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will assign all full-time employees roles in leading, managing and supporting disaster response and recovery, according to the draft memo dated “April xx, 2025,” from acting head Cam Hamilton to all employees.

“This memo redefines the emergency management categories, outlining how every employee within FEMA has a role in emergency management,” the memo says.

