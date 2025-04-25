55.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 25, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

U.S. Emergency Agency Plan Requires Nearly All Staff to Be Deployed, Draft FEMA Memo Shows

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Urban Search and Rescue, Washington State Task Force 1, participate in federal response and recovery efforts to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo)

The U.S. agency that manages disasters plans to require nearly all employees, including full-time headquarters and regional staff, to be deployed to emergency zones, according to a draft memo to agency employees seen by Reuters.

This spring, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will assign all full-time employees roles in leading, managing and supporting disaster response and recovery, according to the draft memo dated “April xx, 2025,” from acting head Cam Hamilton to all employees.

“This memo redefines the emergency management categories, outlining how every employee within FEMA has a role in emergency management,” the memo says.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

Previous article
Jonathan Murphy Returns to TSA as Senior Counselor to the Administrator
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals